LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-04-18

LONDON, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 4.14% to $2303.50, copper price up by 1.09% to $6862.00, lead price down by 0.17% to $2328.00, nickel price up by 2.93% to $14050.00, tin price up by 0.60% to $21025.00, zinc price up by 0.45% to $3127.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 0.82% to $92250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.