Armenia’s IT potential presented in four German cities

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. By the assistance of the Armenian Embassy in Germany and the Union of German Entrepreneurs in Armenia, representatives of Armenian IT companies visited Germany on April 10-13 to participate in the “Outsourcing of IT and Business Processes” Berlin Forum. Armenia is one of the partners of the Forum, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Before this, the Armenian delegation participated in the IT forums held in Karlsruhe (April 10), Leipzig (April 11) and Erfurt (April 12), as well as met with German partners.

During the forums the Armenian side presented Armenia’s achievements in the IT field, the legislative field and development trends, discussed the cooperation prospects with the German side.

During the Berlin Forum Armenian Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan delivered welcoming remarks stating that Armenia has always been distinguished by its human capital and today as well continues building its economy based on knowledge-based potential one of the key components of which is the IT field. At the same time the Ambassador attached great importance to such events in terms of strengthening the Armenian-German business ties.

“Today, thanks to the achievements in this field, human capital and major international organizations operating in our country, Armenia contributes to IT global development as much as possible”, the Ambassador noted.

He also touched upon the “outsourcing” idea presenting Armenia’s advantages. He said Armenia can act as a major platform for large companies taking into account the existence of educated youth, relatively cheap labor force, good relations with the East and the West, as well as the fact of having privileged trade regimes with different integration structures and countries.

On April 13 the Armenian delegation was hosted at the Embassy.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan