OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger congratulates Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger sent a congratulatory letter to Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I convey my warmest congratulations to you on being elected President of the Republic of Armenia and wish you success in all your initiatives.

Let me use this chance and express my gratitude for a large-scale and long-term cooperation with your country. Although we regret over the closure of the OSCE Office in Yerevan in 2017, we are happy to note that there is a great interest both by Armenia and the OSCE to continue the cooperation to which we actively react by closely cooperating with the Armenian delegation in the OSCE and your ministry of foreign affairs. Your country can fully rely on our constant support in the current reforms aimed at democratic governance, strengthening of security and economic prosperity.

The OSCE remains committed to the efforts on peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including through the activity of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his team within the frames of the Minsk conference”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan