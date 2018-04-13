Armenia’s relations with Russia are historical and further strengthen every year – Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Our relations with Russia are historical and further strengthen every year, and we are only happy for this, Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan told during a press conference of heads of parliamentary delegations of the CIS member states at the end of the 47th plenary session of the CIS IPA in St. Petersburg, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan, in response to the question of the Russian Channel One TV regarding to Armenia’s transition to a parliamentary system and development of future relations with Russia, stated: “In 2015 Armenia held a referendum and accepting the Constitutional changes transitioned to a parliamentary system. The Parliament elected President of Armenia, President of the Constitutional Court and members of the Supreme Judicial Council. On April 9 the inauguration ceremony of the new President was held. I want to state that on April 17 the election of the Prime Minister will be held: the PM will chair the new government. Thus, we will complete the process of transition to a parliamentary system. I also want to state that on the one hand the Parliament’s powers, and on the other hand its responsibility are increasing. In fact the Parliament elects the President, the Prime Minister, conducts control on the Government which enables to more thoroughly discuss all issues. In this context we plan to make a structural change in the Parliament, create an information-analytical center which will allow to conduct monitoring on implementation of the adopted laws. The information-analytical center will also follow the country’s economic development. As Armenia is a legal and social state, we need to pay specific attention to judicial, economic and social development programs, education and healthcare. In addition, we will also expand the international ties, the development of parliamentary diplomacy and will make an exchange of parliamentary experience.

As for our relations with Russia, I want to state that they are historical and further strengthen every year for which we are only happy. We also cooperate with the member states of CIS, CSTO trying to expand and strengthen the economic and political ties”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan