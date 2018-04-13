Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces participates in CSTO military committee’s session in Astana

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Movses Hakobyan participated in the session of the CSTO military committee in Astana, Kazakhstan on April 13, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the session issues relating to the operative and combat readiness of the CSTO collective forces and subdivisions, ensuring information security, the activity of the CSTO crisis response center and other fields were discussed.

Colonel General Movses Hakobyan also met with his partners, discussed issues of bilateral military cooperation agenda.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan