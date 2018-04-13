First Lady says every tourist must start the visit in Yerevan from History Museum of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. First Lady of Armenia Nune Sarkissian visited the History Museum of Armenia on April 13, reports Armenpress.

“I think the existence and preservation of this Museum is very important for our entire people. History is the basis of our nation, our present. I wanted to once again feel this pride by visiting this museum. What has been left from millennium is really wonderful”, the First Lady said, adding that she likes museums very much.

Her last visit to the Museum was held in 2001. She said a little has changed after her last visit. “I am happy that the Museum has a good look, and we can proudly bring our country’s guests here. Visit to new country starts from knowledge on history. I think every tourist must start his visit in Armenia from this Museum”, she said.

Nune Sarkissian loves art and craft very much. As she says – she tries to find the beauty in everything. “What our artists have done in ancient times is really wonderful. If Picasso was alive, he would be very jealous of them”, the First Lady noted.

Speaking about assisting the President and her personal programs, the First Lady said they have just started the work. “We still need to discuss everything, and I, as the wife of the President, must assist him with smile, love and help, like every woman does. My personal programs, activity are still in process”, Nune Sarkissian said and promised to talk about this when everything is ready.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan