Acting FM Nalbandian receives students of College of Europe

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on April 13 received about six dozen students of the College of Europe (Natolin) representing 19 countries, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The acting FM introduced the students on Armenia’s foreign policy priorities and approaches on solutions of regional and international issues.

Touching upon Armenia’s participation in the integration processes, the acting minister attached importance to the country’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Armenia-EU partnership, in the context of which he presented the opportunities provided by the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Nalbandian also introduced the constitutional reforms held in Armenia and the transition to a parliamentary system.

He thoroughly presented the negotiation process over the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, as well as the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries on this path.

During the meeting the acting FM answered to questions of the teaching staff and students of the College of Europe which mainly related to the regional and international urgent issues and their settlement ways.

