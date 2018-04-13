Russian, French Presidents discuss situation in Syria over phone

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during which the Russian leader called to carry out a thorough and unbiased investigation over the claims on chemical attack in Syria, the Kremlin press service said, TASS reports.

“The sides continued exchanging views on the current situation in Syria which escalated after claims on the alleged use of chemical weapons in the city of Douma”, the statement said. “The Russian leader called to carry out a thorough and unbiased investigation into the incident in Syria’s Douma and avoid unfounded accusations against anyone until the investigation was over”.

Putin said it is necessary to “refrain from ill-considered and dangerous steps which would be a gross violation of the United Nations’ Charter and would have unpredictable consequences”.

