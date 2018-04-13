Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-04-18

YEREVAN, 13 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.80 drams to 482.92 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.99 drams to 595.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.85 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.47 drams to 689.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 180.69 drams to 20826.12 drams. Silver price вup by 0.97 drams to 258.59 drams. Platinum price down by 101.63 drams to 14408.35 drams.