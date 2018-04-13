Acting Diaspora minister hosts Syrian Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of Diaspora of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan on April 13 hosted Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Syria to Armenia Mohammed Haj Ibrahim, the ministry told Armenpress.

Acting minister Hakobyan expressed confidence that the Armenian-Syrian relations will further develop during the Ambassador’s tenure. The acting minister attached importance to intensification of economic, cultural ties between the two countries.

The officials also touched upon the issues of Syrian-Armenians, the ministry’s state policy and upcoming programs.

The Syrian Ambassador thanked the Armenian government for the assistance and support provided to Syrian-Armenians. He said the Syrian government also wants to boost the cooperation with Armenia, steps have been taken on this path, in particular, an agreement was reached with Armenia’s ministry of economic development and investments to open permanent trade-fairs of Syrian goods. The Ambassador expressed readiness to more closely cooperate with the Diaspora ministry.

