Russia’s Lavrov hopes Western countries won’t embark on adventurism in Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov hopes that the Western countries would decide not to follow the Iraqi or Libyan scenarios in Syria, TASS reports.

“God forbid some reckless steps are made in Syria like in Libya or Iraq…Now, I hope, no one will gamble on embarking on such a risky venture”, Lavrov told reporters. "But nevertheless, even insignificant incidents will once again spark new migrant flows into Europe."

Earlier on Monday US President Donald Trump threatened to take military action against Syrian authorities over the alleged use of chemical agents in the town of Douma near Damascus. A number of NGOs, including the White Helmets, stated that chemical weapons were used in the Eastern Ghouta area on April 7.

The Russian foreign ministry lambasted this report as a fake news story, while Russia’s defense ministry pointed out that the White Helmets are not a reliable source since they are notorious for spreading fabricated information.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan