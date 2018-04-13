Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

New details on Tavush landmine explosion as military launches probe


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee launched a criminal case on the landmine explosion in Tavush province which wounded three people, the investigative committee told ARMENPRESS.

According to preliminary data, three farmers of the Aygedzor village trespassed into the intermediate area of a military base, where an explosive device went off, injuring them.

The three farmers suffered multiple injuries in the blast.

The criminal case was filed on “negligent service causing severe consequences”.

An investigation is underway to determine circumstances of the incident.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




