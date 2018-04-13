No program to construct hotel near Garni temple – Armenian culture ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s culture ministry denies the reports on constructing a hotel near the temple of Garni.

“At present there is no such program”, Ruzan Khachatryan – spokesperson of the culture minister, told ARMENPRESS.

Secretary of the staff of the Garni community Vardan Martirosyan added that these are just reports being circulated in the media. “We didn’t receive an application on construction by any company. We also didn’t receive complaints by the residents concerning these reports”, Martirosyan said.

Tourism specialist Vahe Lorents told reporters that there are some reports according to which a hotel complex is going to be constructed near the Garni temple. “This is just a result of greed and is not justified. Do not think that someone in Australia or Argentina will not arrive in Armenia just because there is no such hotel near the Garni temple. The one who will come will curse us for violating the value”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan