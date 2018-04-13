Inspections reveal lack of fire safety precautions in several popular restaurants

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Based on the April 5 instruction of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan (acting PM since April 9), the technical and fire safety inspection of the ministry of emergency situations continue inspections at public food venues and other public service facilities as tasked by minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Inspections have already been carried out in more than 100 facilities in both Yerevan and provinces of Armenia. Necessary instructions have been issued to the management of facilities where problems were discovered.

Old Erivan, a popular restaurant in downtown Yerevan, as well as Americano, a children’s café, lacked proper fire safety measures. Similar discoveries were made upon inspections outside of Yerevan also.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan