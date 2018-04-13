Ukrainian pop-star Vera Brezhneva suffers embarrassing fall at live concert

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian pop-star, actress and model Vera Brezhneva suffered an embarrassing moment at a Moscow concert.

Halfway through a song, the singer got down the stage to interact with the audience while performing, but few moments later Brezhneva lost balance and fell down.

The fall was caught on tape and released by Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

A security officer helped the singer get up, and Brezhneva continued singing unfazed.

“Not always is the path of an artist smooth”, Brezhneva said after finishing the song.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan