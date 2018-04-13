Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

Landmine explosion wounds three people in rural Armenia town


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Three people suffered various-degree injuries in a landmine explosion which happened in Aygedzor, a town in Tavush province, Armenia. The victims have been hospitalized in the Aygedzor Healthcare Center.

“I can only say that medical personnel assess their condition as satisfactory,” Mr. Harutyun Manucharyan, a local town official told ARMENPRESS.

Manucharyan also said that MP from the ruling Republican Party Mr. Gagik Melikyan has arrived in the town to visit the wounded citizens.

Mr. Murad Grigoryan, director of the medical facility, said the landmine explosion victims were hospitalized on April 12. “The surgeries were completed yesterday, all three are in serious but stable condition,” he said.

Media reports suggest that the victims were farmers who were working in a pasture.

 

