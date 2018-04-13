Vehicle imports to Armenia grow 168%

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Vehicle imports to Armenia from third countries in the first quarter of 2018 grew 168,1%, the state revenue committee told ARMENPRESS.

The SRC said 13,768 vehicles have been imported January-March – providing 8,859,000,000 drams revenue to the state budget.

“The indicator exceeded 2017’s indicator of the same period by 8633”, he said, adding that a 278,6% growth of budget revenue was recorded.

The growth is also mostly associated with the new approach in customs value calculation.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan