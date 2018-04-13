Airlines clear skies over Syria amid missile strike threat

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Airlines are avoiding Syrian airspace as the United States and other Western powers consider their response to a suspected chemical attack near Damascus last weekend which they alleged was carried out by the governmental forces, the New York Times reports.

The European Aviation Safety Agency issued an alert on Tuesday, prompting a number of airlines to steer away from the country’s airspace.

The alert cited the possible use of air-to-ground and cruise missiles and the likely disruption of radio navigation equipment.

The agency’s alert was transmitted by a system called Eurocontrol, which acts as the air traffic controller for the Continent. A spokesman for Eurocontrol said Thursday that the warning was not mandatory. “The notification was more of advice to the airlines, rather than instructions,” said the spokesman.

On Thursday, the sky over Syria was largely empty of commercial aircraft.

