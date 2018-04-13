President Sarkissian, executive of Chinese agro company discuss high level Armenian-Chinese relations

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting on April 13 with executives of the Syntszyan Company Chen and Agrotechnology Co.LTD – a Chinese agriculture company which is also engaged in exporting Armenian agricultural products.

At the meeting the President was pleased to note the high level relations between Armenia and China and stressed that a number of Chinese companies are already actively involved in the Armenian market.

President Sarkissian discussed possibilities of expanding cooperation with executives of the company and encouraged the Chinese company to also operate in the agricultural re-processing sector.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan