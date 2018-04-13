Government eyes development of solar power production

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan chaired a consultation on the prospects of development and possibilities of solar energy in Armenia, the government’s press service said.

Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, briefed the acting PM that a new development map of solar energy has been formed on the sidelines of building solar power stations, and 6 technical-economic analysis was developed for construction of various-capacity stations, one of them being Masrik 1.

The 55MW Masrik 1 solar power station will be constructed by a consortium comprising the Dutch Fotowatio Renewable Ventures B.V and Spanish FSL Solar S.L. – according to results of an earlier announced tender.

The consortium proposed the lowest tariff 0.0419 USD – without VAT. Harutyunyan said negotiations are currently underway with the consortium and its executives are expected to arrive in Armenia soon.

The contract on constructing the station is expected to be signed by June.

The consultation also focused on implementation of new solar power stations, development of wind energy and possibilities of building accumulative capacities.

Karapetyan said Armenia has great potential for public-private sector cooperation in alternative energy.

The acting PM said active steps should be taken for the implementation of new programs of development of alternative energy, which will contribute to strengthening the secure and independent energy system.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan