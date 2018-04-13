Estonian Hortus Musicus ensemble to deliver unique performance at 7th century Zvartnots Cathedral in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. A concert of the Estonian ensemble Hortus Musicus will kick off the 2018 European Year of Cultural Legacy in Armenia event on April 20.

Hortus Musicus will perform near the 7-th century Zvartnots Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia.

The delegation of the European Union in Armenia will signal the start of the events.

The concert is organized in collaboration with the 19th International Yerevan Prospects Festival.

The Estonian ensemble, established in 1972, specializes in performing early music, including 8th–15th-century European forms such as Gregorian Chant, Organum, Medieval Liturgic Hymns and Motets, the Franco-Flemish School, and Renaissance Music(including French chansons, villanelles and Italian madrigals).

