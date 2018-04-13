Scattered showers, thunderstorms forecast in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of Armenia April 13, April 14 and overnight April 15.

Temperature will drop 4-6 degrees April 13-15, and will later rise again, meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

In Yerevan, showers and thunderstorms are forecast for April 13, April 14 and overnight April 15. Clear weather is expected midday April 15, and April 16 through the 18th.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan