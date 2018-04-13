Former Pakistani PM gets lifetime ban from politics
YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled to impose a lifetime ban on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from politics. All five judges were in favor of the verdict.
Earlier the Supreme Court had dismissed Sharif as leader of the Pakistani Muslim League party.
Sharif was later dismissed from office as Prime Minister, a position he had held three times – 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and 2013-2017. The dismissal was caused by revelations in the Panama Papers, showing offshore firms owned by Sharif’s children.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
