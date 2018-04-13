Former FBI director James Comey compares Trump to mob-boss

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Former FBI director James Comey's upcoming book burst into public view Thursday evening, offering a remarkable look into the Comey’s relationship with US President Donald Trump, CNN reports.

Comey's recollections detail what he calls Trump's "mob"-like approach to leadership and take aim at the President's disposition, which he says created "the forest fire that is the Trump presidency."

"This President is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values," Comey wrote. "His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty."

During his first sit-down interview since being fired last year, former FBI Director James Comey reportedly compared President Donald Trump to a "mob boss."

A source present at the ABC News taping told Axios that an upcoming "20/20" interview with George Stephanopoulos will "certainly add more meat to the charges swirling around Trump."

The source also told the publication that Comey "told George things that he's never said before" and that the special will "shock the President and his team."

President Trump formally dismissed Comey on May 9, 2017, less than 4 years into his 10-year term as Director of the FBI. Comey first learned of his termination from television news reports that flashed on screen while he was delivering a speech to agents at the Los Angeles Field Office. Sources said he was surprised and caught off guard by the termination. Comey immediately departed for Washington, D.C., and was forced to cancel his scheduled speech that night at an FBI recruitment event. Trump reportedly called Deputy Director Andrew McCabe the next day, demanding to know why Comey had been allowed to fly back to Washington on an FBI jet after he had been fired.

On May 10, Comey sent a letter to FBI staff in which he said, "I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply." In the absence of a Senate-confirmed FBI director, McCabe automatically became Acting Director.

The White House initially stated the firing was on the recommendation of United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, both men whom Comey reported to.Rosenstein had sent a memorandum to Sessions, forwarded to Trump, in which Rosenstein listed objections to Comey's conduct in the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

On May 10, Trump told reporters he had fired Comey because Comey "wasn't doing a good job".

Following his departure, Comey told the Senate Intelligence committee that the President had demanded his loyalty, pressed him to drop a probe into ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn and repeatedly pressured him to publicly declare that he was not under investigation.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan