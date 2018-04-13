Russian military helicopter crashes in Baltic Sea

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ka-29 military helicopter, which lost contact with the air traffic control, has crashed in the waters of the Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, emergency services told TASS on April 13.

"According to preliminary data, the helicopter crashed into the sea," a source said, as reported by TASS.

Two pilots from the manufacturing plant died, the Baltic Fleet’s press service said.

The helicopter went missing when performing a night training flight at 23.30 Moscow Time on Thursday. The flight was made in normal weather conditions.

A search operation at the crash scene is underway.



The Kamov Ka-27 is a military helicopter developed for the Soviet Navy, and currently in service in various countries. Variants include the Ka-29 assault transport, the Ka-28 downgraded export version, and the Ka-32 for civilian use.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan