Venezuelan photographer wins World Press Photo Of The Year Award

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt of Agence France-Presse received the World Press Photo of the Year award for his image of a man ablaze during a violent protest in Caracas, New York Times reported.

Winners were announced at the World Press Photo Festival in Amsterdam.

Other finalists for the photo of the year award included Ivor Prickett and Adam Ferguson, both freelance photographers for The New York Times, as well as Patrick Brown of Panos Pictures and Toby Melville of Reuters.

Juan Barreto, also working for Agence France-Presse, took third in the Spot News photos/story category for images made at the same time of the same protester on fire.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan