Billionaire Tim Draper’s proposal to break California into 3 states could make November ballot

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. American billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper says his petition to break up California into three states has garnered enough signatures for the initiative to be added to the ballot this November, Fox News reports.

Draper lobbied unsuccessfully for similar ballot initiatives a few years ago, but this year he said he amassed approximately 600,000 signatures, well more than the 365,880 required.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the initiative proposes a central state that would consist of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and San Benito counties; a southern state made up of Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Tulare, Inyo, Madera and Mono counties; and the 40 remaining counties grouped into a northern state.

Draper said the "CAL 3" proposal would give citizens better representation through three smaller state governments.

“This is an unprecedented show of support on behalf of every corner of California to create three state governments that emphasize representation, responsiveness, reliability and regional identity,” Draper said as quoted by CBS.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan