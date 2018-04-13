US offers Turkey to acquire American missile systems instead of Russian

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The US has offered its defense systems to Turkey as an alternative to Russian-made armaments, US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said.

Mattis said the acquisition of American missile systems will enable Turkey to receive NATO standard systems, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier on April 9, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed intentions to acquire Russian-made S-400 Triumf missile systems, despite the new US sanctions imposed on Russia.

Earlier reports suggested that the supplies of the missile systems will be accelerated and delivered in July of 2019.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan