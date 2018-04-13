Armenian IT solutions enter Ethiopian market

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. IT solutions of Armenian specialists are entering the Ethiopian market.

Tamar Gevorgyan, a representative of the Armenian community of Ethiopia and the union of IT enterprises, told ARMENPRESS that active work is underway for the past 4 years in this direction and the results will be noticeable very soon.

“The practice of Armath engineering labs, which for many years is educating thousands of schoolchildren, will be introduced in Ethiopia. There are agreements in this regard with the Ethiopian ministry of education, and two regions are already interested in introducing the practice in their schools,” she said.

Gevorgyan mentioned that Ethiopia has a rather huge 100,000,000 market. 16,000 schools operate in one region alone. This proves that there are great opportunities for applying Armenian IT solutions in the country.

“Armenian IT experts indeed offer very interesting solutions which we need in Ethiopia. The Armath engineering laboratories is one of them. We already have an agreement that this practice will be introduced in 10 schools until the end of the year,” Gevorgyan said.

Armenian IT professionals will collaborate with Ethiopian partners, a large number of teachers will be trained and the joint partnership program will later come into force.

Gevorgyan says they aim at expanding the engineering labs throughout the entire country and creating a network.

Gevorgyan says Armath isn’t the first Armenian IT solution to enter Ethiopia. One private organization is already operating in the country.

The Armenian community of Ethiopia was formed in the 7th century, when many Armenians migrated from Syria, Palestine, Egypt and settled in the country.

Armenians always stood out with their work and dedication in the country, with many serving as advisors to the King, and working in various sectors.

Nowadays, most Armenians in Ethiopia are engaged in business.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan