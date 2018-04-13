Armenia’s acting Vice Prime Minister participates in China-IMF Silk Road high-level conference

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The China-IMF Silk Road high level officials’ conference took place in Beijing, which was attended by Armenia’s acting Vice Prime Minister Mr. Vache Gabrielyan, who also serves as acting minister of international economic integration and reforms, the government’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

The conference enabled high level policy makers of China and partner countries to discuss their visions about the policies of implementation of the Silk Road project.

The focus was mostly on sectors where the IMF is cooperating with other international or financial organizations providing policy counseling and capacity development.

Mr. Gabrielyan delivered remarks at the conference.

