LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.47% to $2212.00, copper price down by 2.60% to $6788.00, lead price down by 2.39% to $2332.00, nickel price down by 1.09% to $13650.00, tin price down by 0.95% to $20900.00, zinc price down by 3.95% to $3113.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
