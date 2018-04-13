Azerbaijani forces open gunfire at civilians in Armenian border town, countermeasures used to suppress attack

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military opened gunfire at a civilian cargo vehicle in the town of Baghanis (close to the Azerbaijani border) in Armenia’s Tavush province late in the evening of April 12.

The Armenian Armed Forces suppressed the gunfire with countermeasures, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“The vehicle was damaged, but fortunately the [civilian] driver was not wounded. The adversary was silenced after the countermeasure gunfire of the Armenian military”, Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier on April 9, the Azerbaijani armed forces had once again targeted the small Armenian town near the border, killing livestock of farmers.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan