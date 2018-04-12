Khloe Kardashian becomes mom

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Khloe Kardashian gave first birth on April 12, ARMENPRESS Life reports US Weekly informs. Kardashian’s first baby is a girl.

News that Kardashian and Thompson have welcomed their baby girl comes just days after the Daily Mail published photos and videos on April 10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers player appearing to kiss another woman at a New York City club. On the same day, TMZ published a video of Thompson making out with two women at a hookah bar back in October.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan