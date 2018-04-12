Trump makes no final decision over striking Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump has not made a decision on striking Syria yet, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced during hearings at the House of Representatives.

“The President has not made such a decision yet”, the Head of Pentagon said, refusing to answer any other questions on that topic.

Earlier, Western countries accused official Damascus of a chemical attack in southern Ghouta, following which Trump had warned of rocket strikes.

