Trump makes no final decision over striking Syria
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump has not made a decision on striking Syria yet, U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced during hearings at the House of Representatives.
“The President has not made such a decision yet”, the Head of Pentagon said, refusing to answer any other questions on that topic.
Earlier, Western countries accused official Damascus of a chemical attack in southern Ghouta, following which Trump had warned of rocket strikes.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
