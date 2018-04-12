Armenian Ambassador, Russian Deputy FM discuss situation of Christians in Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan discussed the Syrian crisis and the situation of Christians in the Middle East with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

“The situation in the Middle East, particularly the settlement of the Syrian conflict and the situation of Christians in the region was discussed during the meeting”, ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Russian MFA.

The conflict in Syria started in 2011.

The Armenian community in Syria was among the most powerful Armenian communities worldwide prior to the war, when the number of Armenians reached 110 thousand. They mainly lived in Aleppo, Damascus, Latakia, Kessab and Qamishli.

