Armenia prepares to Francophonie summit according to timetable – Nalbandian receives OIF delegation

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received on April 12 the delegation of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) head by the Director of the Cabinet of the Secretary-General Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Issues related to the preparatory works of the Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan in October and other events in the sidelines of the summit were discusses in detail at the meeting.

OIF representatives presented to Edward Nalbandian the results and agreements reached with different bodies and organizations in Yerevan. They noted with satisfaction that all the planned works are carried out in accordance with the timetable and some issues have been solved even in advance.

Thanking the OIF representatives for the comprehensive support to the organization of the summit, Nalbandian emphasized that Armenia has mobilized all the resources to organize the Yerevan summit of Francophonie at the highest level.

