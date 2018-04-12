Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-04-18

YEREVAN, 12 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 April, USD exchange rate is up by 0.60 drams to 483.72 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.24 drams to 596.72 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.29 drams to 7.81 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.46 drams to 685.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 209.35 drams to 21006.81 drams. Silver price is up by 1.49 drams to 257.62 drams. Platinum price is up by 80.13 drams to 14509.98 drams.