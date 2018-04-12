Asian Stocks down - 12-04-18
TOKYO, 12 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 12 April:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.12% to 21660.28 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.39% to 1718.52 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.87% to 3180.16 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.21% to 30831.28 points.
