Asian Stocks down - 12-04-18

TOKYO, 12 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 12 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.12% to 21660.28 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.39% to 1718.52 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.87% to 3180.16 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.21% to 30831.28 points.