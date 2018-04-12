Archaeology museum of Artsakh’s Tigranakert demanded place for foreign tourists

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The Archaeology Museum of Tigranakert of Artsakh is full of visitors throughout the year, Hamlet Petrosyan, head of the Artsakh archaeological expedition, said at a meeting with reporters on April 12, Armenpress reports.

He said mainly tourists from France, Germany, Italy, as well as Russia visit the museum. “The Tigranakert museum hosts more visitors that an average museum of Yerevan”, he said.

Hamlet Petrosyan said the museum’s exhibits increase every year. “We do not immediately transfer the materials excavated from archaeological sites to the museum. The findings are sent to the Yerevan State University’s Archaeology Laboratory where they are being processed, cleaned and then sent to museums. Of course, there are also some findings, such as separate stone monuments, which are immediately transferred to the museum”, he said.

He noted that everything is created in the museum for the preservation of archaeological discoveries, except from a heat regulation system.

Hamlet Petrosyan said during 2017 archaeologists carried out excavations in 10 archaeological monuments of Artsakh. On April 18 the 2017 report of archaeological research will be held in Stepanakert.

