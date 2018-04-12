Government to grant deferment from military service for significant achievements in culture, arts

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has defined the procedure and conditions for granting deferment from military service to men for significant achievements in the field of culture.

Winners or laureates of international competitions, festivals or exhibitions in performing arts, laureates of Honorary Titles of Armenia for culture or arts of Armenia will be eligible for deferment.

The government will grant a two-year deferment from mandatory military service to these citizens, after which the deferment can be renewed for additional significant achievements in culture or arts.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan