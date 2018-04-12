Armenia’s delegation led by Colonel General Movses Hakobyan to participate in CSTO military committee’s session
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Movses Hakobyan will participate in the session of the CSTO military committee in Astana, Kazakhstan on April 12-14, the defense ministry told Armenpress.
