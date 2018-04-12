Acting PM Karapetyan introduced on works aimed at developing draft law on Public-Private Partnership

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Armenian government led by acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during which the process of works and future steps aimed at developing the draft law on “Public-Private Partnership” were introduced, the government told Armenpress.

Head of the Center for Strategic Initiatives Alexander Khachaturyan touched upon the discussion results with the concerned agencies and international organizations regarding the development of this draft law, as well as the draft’s main provisions, logic and goals.

Karen Karapetyan attached importance to the development and adoption of this draft law, stating that it should specifically focus on possible problems and risks. The acting PM highlighted the importance of the law in terms of the improvement of the business environment and said investment programs are expected to be implemented in different spheres within the frames of public-private partnership.

The acting PM tasked the representatives to complete the discussions on the draft law as soon as possible.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan