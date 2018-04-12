Azerbaijan presidential election held with numerous serious irregularities – OSCE issues statement

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The early presidential election in Azerbaijan took place within a restrictive political environment and under laws that curtail fundamental rights and freedoms, which are prerequisites for genuine democratic elections, the OSCE said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

“Against this backdrop and in the absence of pluralism, including in the media, the election lacked genuine competition. Other candidates refrained from directly challenging or criticizing the incumbent, and distinction was not made between his campaign and his official activities”, the statement says.

On election day the international observers reported widespread disregard for mandatory procedures, a lack of transparency, and numerous serious irregularities, including ballot box stuffing. More than half of the vote counts were assessed negatively, largely due to deliberate falsifications and an obvious disregard for procedures.

The statement says overall, the campaign generated limited public engagement. The ruling party campaign in favour of the incumbent was well-organized and well-resourced, while the candidate did not campaign himself but made visits across the country and received many high-profile foreign dignitaries in his official capacity. The campaigns of the other seven candidates were limited.

“We have to consider that, in a political environment where democratic principles are compromised and the rule of law is not observed, fair and free elections are not possible,” said Viorel Riceard Badea, Head of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. “On election day we observed several irregularities, but there is no way to know how this affected the outcome of the election”.

Corien Jonker, Head of the Election Observation Mission from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, said fundamental rights and freedoms, which are pre-requisites for genuine democratic elections, were severely restricted in practice. “The authorities should deliver on Azerbaijan’s commitment as an OSCE participating State to respect, protect and support the democratic rights of its citizens”, Jonker said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan