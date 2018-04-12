President of Artsakh receives deputy finance minister of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan on April 12 received deputy finance minister of Armenia Davit Ananyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the mutual cooperation of the two Armenian states in the field of finance were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of finance Grigori Martirosyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan