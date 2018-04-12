Acting Justice Minister discovers contradictory points in Freedom House report

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Acting Justice Minister of Armenia Davit Harutyunyan commented on the report of Freedom House, according to which Armenia faces the risk of turning authoritarian, adding that this is the first time he sees a report of the Freedom House that drastically deviates from its methodology that the organization has adopted.

“If someone attentively examines that report, I think he will be surprised to discover contradictory points. For example, if Serzh Sargsyan is nominated for the post of Prime Minister, it will lead to authoritarian regime, but if Serzh Sargsyan is not nominated, it will become a “behind the scenes” government. This means no option is left”, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan as saying.

He brought another example of contradictory points in the report.

“The reports comments on “Sasna Tsrer”, but I failed to find at least one reference to that they carried out an armed attack. This is the first report of Freedom House that has drastically deviated from its methodology”, the acting Minister said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan