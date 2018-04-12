Karen Karapetyan one of active initiators of discussions on RPA’s candidate for PM, says acting minister of justice

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Each big party cannot have only one candidate for the prime minister, therefore, the Republican Party cannot be an exception. All possible candidates for the PM have been discussed also taking into account the current challenges, acting minister of justice Davit Harutyunyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, Armenpress reports.

“The Republican Party has its internal structure and democracy mechanisms. The candidates are approved by the Executive Body, confirmed by the Board, and the formal procedures are being implemented by the faction. The discussions in the RPA over the candidate for the PM have been quite open, sometimes also heated. I will not talk about details as they are inner-party procedures”, he said.

In response to a question whether acting PM Karen Karapetyan’s candidacy was discussed, why it was decided that he cannot be a prime minister, Davit Harutyunyan said: “Karen Karapetyan is the first vice-chairman of the RPA, he is quite an active participant and one of the initiators of these discussions”, the acting justice minister noted.

After the session of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia on April 11, Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov announced that the party will propose the Board to nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the prime minister. Sharmazanov assured that no one else’s candidacy except from that of Serzh Sargsyan has been discussed.

On April 9 Armenia transitioned to a parliamentary system. On the same day Armen Sarkissian was sworn in as 4th President of Armenia. The government has resigned, but the PM and ministers will continue fulfilling their duties as acting PM and ministers before the new government is formed. The election of the PM will be held in the Parliament on April 17.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan