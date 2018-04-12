Duration of first closed-door Cabinet meeting speaks volumes, says acting justice minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of justice Davit Harutyunyan says the fact that today’s first closed-door Cabinet meeting lasted one and a half hour, unlike the previous ones, speaks volumes.

“Today’s Cabinet meeting lasted more than the previous ones, when they were held open-door. As a rule, a half our session will last for one and a half hours. I believe this fact speaks volumes, which can be pondered”, he said.

Harutyunyan said the government’s decision to hold closed-door Cabinet meetings is actually justified, which is proved by today’s meeting in terms of comprehensive and substantial debates.

After several years of holding open Cabinet meetings, from now on the government will hold closed-door sessions, and today’s Cabinet meeting was the first after the change.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan