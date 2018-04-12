Tsarukyan faction MP comments on possibility of forming coalition with ruling party

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Tsarukyan faction MP Iveta Tonoyan assures that there is no discussion in their faction on forming a coalition with the ruling powers. She told Armenpress that there is no such discussion also in the Prosperous Armenia party. “There is no discussion on coalition in our faction, alliance and party”, the lawmaker said.

Asked whether there is a possibility that Tsarukyan bloc will form a coalition with the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Tonoyan said: “I have never been guided by any kind of probability theories, I never answered to questions with “if”.

Recently some media reports are being circulated according to which the Tsarukyan bloc is going to form a coalition with the ruling forces ahead of the formation of the new government.

The Republican Party of Armenia and the ARF signed a memorandum on forming a political coalition on May 11, 2017.

