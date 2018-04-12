Trump: Attack on Syria could be very soon or not so soon at all!

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump didn’t mention concrete dates for the attack on Syria, reports Armenpress.

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”, Trump tweeted.

Earlier on April 11, Donald Trump warned Russia to “get ready” after Moscow vowed to shoot any missiles fired at Syria down.

“They will be coming, nice and new and smart”, Trump tweeted.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it”, Trump tweeted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan