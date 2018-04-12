EU extends Iran sanctions by one year over human rights violations

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The Council of the European Union on April 12 extended the sanctions put on Iran until April 19, 2019 in response to serious human rights violations in that country, the Council said in a statement, Reuters reports.

According to the statement, the sanctions include asset freezes and travel restrictions against 82 people and one entity, as well as a ban on exports of equipment that could be used for internal repression and equipment used for monitoring telecommunications.

“These measures were first put in place in 2011. The legal acts will be published in the Official Journal of 13 April 2018”, the statement said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan